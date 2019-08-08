Japan's flag flutters in front of China’s national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Japan accuses ethnic Chinese of spying over sale of ‘highly detailed’ 3D map to buyer in China
- The map was of the sort typically used for infrastructure development and disaster prevention purposes, according to the company that produced it
- Police said they believe it may have been taken to China for military purposes as part of a transnational espionage operation
Japan's flag flutters in front of China’s national emblem outside the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
The payment service by Seven & I Holdings Company was hacked soon after its launch on July 1. Photo: Reuters
Chinese man arrested in Japan over 7-Eleven e-pay fraud
- The convenience store chain’s cashless payment service was hacked soon after its launch last month with millions of yen stolen
- Japanese police suspect an organised crime group based in China was behind the hack and subsequent fraud
