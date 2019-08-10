Channels

A photo released on Wednesday shows a Tuesday missile launch from an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
East Asia

North Korea fires two projectiles in fifth round of launches

  • Japanese government says projectiles were likely to be short-range ballistic missiles
  • Pyongyang had called earlier launches a ‘warning’ to US and South Korea over ongoing joint military exercises
A photo released on Wednesday shows a Tuesday missile launch from an undisclosed location in North Korea. Photo: KCNA via AFP
President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
United States & Canada

Donald Trump gets ‘positive’ letter from North Korea, says he agrees with Kim Jong-un’s unhappiness at US-Seoul drill

  • Trump said he could have another meeting with the North Korean leader
  • The president said he agreed with Kim’s opposition to the war games because he doesn’t like paying for it
President Donald Trump with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. Photo: Reuters
