North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: AFP
North Korea warns it could cut off contact with South over military drills with US
- North Korea’s Foreign Ministry blasts South Korea for continuing its military drills with the United States,
- It said that future dialogue will be held strictly between Pyongyang and Washington and not between the Koreas
Topic | North Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un watches the launch of a ballistic missile at an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: AFP
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump: Kim Jong-un made ‘small apology’ for missile tests, talks to restart after US-Seoul drill ends
- The president said in a tweet that Kim complained in a letter of the ‘ridiculous and expensive’ military exercises
- He said that he looks ‘forward to seeing Kim in the not too distant future!’
Topic | Donald Trump
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with US President Donald Trump in Vietnam. Photo: EPA-EFE