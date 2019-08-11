Channels

South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally denouncing the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
East Asia

Boss of South Korean cosmetics firm Kolmar quits after backlash over YouTube clip praising Japan’s conduct in ‘trade war’

  • The clip, played at a monthly meeting of some 700 employees of Kolmar Korea last week, slams President Moon Jae-in
  • It also said South Korea would meet the same fate as Venezuela, where ‘women are going into prostitution for a mere seven dollars’
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:48pm, 11 Aug, 2019

South Korean protesters hold signs during a rally denouncing the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained

Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?

  • Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
  • With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 1:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
