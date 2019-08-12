Policemen search a protester’s bag in Hong Kong. Photo: AP
North Korea offers support for Beijing over Hong Kong protests, condemning ‘foreign forces’
- Pyongyang is a close ally of Beijing and Kim Jong-un’s regime relies on China for food and fuel
- Since March 2018, Kim has visited China four times. Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Pyongyang two months ago
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
Hong Kong’s anti-government protesters versus the police: understanding the psychology of hate
- In a new series of in-depth articles on the unrest rocking Hong Kong, the Post goes behind the headlines to look at the underlying issues, current state of affairs, and where it is all heading
- With society split into two camps, and online platforms strengthening mutual antipathy, we look at the psychology of hate, and its effects on how the young activists see the authorities
