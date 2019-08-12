People gather in Seoul to protest Japan's trade policy shift against South Korea. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea removes Japan from preferred trade list in tit-for-tat move against Tokyo
- The move comes after Japan’s decision to downgrade South Korea’s trade status, as the diplomatic row between the two countries intensifies
- A Japanese official believes the impact of the move is likely to be limited
Topic | Japan
People gather in Seoul to protest Japan's trade policy shift against South Korea. Photo: Kyodo
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA
Anti-Japanese sentiment in South Korea brews as ‘trade war’ escalates
- Animosity between both countries has reached a flashpoint over territorial, historical and trade issues
- Some Japanese in South Korea are wary of discrimination but Zainichi or ethnic Koreans in Japan say xenophobia is an everyday reality
Topic | South Korea
South Koreans rally in Suwon, south of Seoul, demanding Japan abandon its export restrictions. Photo: EPA