Employees monitoring possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP
UN investigating 35 North Korea cyberattacks in 17 countries, including cryptocurrency thefts and SWIFT hacks
- South Korea was hardest-hit, the victim of 10 North Korean cyberattacks, followed by India with three attacks, and Bangladesh and Chile with two each
- Increasingly sophisticated attacks are ‘low risk and high yield’, often requiring just a laptop computer and internet access, experts said
Topic | North Korea
Employees monitoring possible ransomware cyberattacks at the Korea Internet and Security Agency in Seoul, South Korea. Photo: AP