K-pop star Suga. Photo: Handout
BTS Army rallies behind Suga after South Korean netizens mock K-pop star’s weight gain
- BTS member Suga was accused of ‘not looking like an idol’ after pictures of his apparent weight gain surfaced online
- Fans took to Twitter to post pictures and comments praising his looks and talent, saying he is perfect as he is
Topic | South Korea
K-pop star Suga. Photo: Handout
K-pop boy band BTS, which has been on a successful world tour since last August, is taking a break from performing, says its management company Big Hit Entertainment.
Why is K-pop band BTS taking a break now – at the height of its global fame?
- The seven-member pop group, which has not taken any time off since making its debut in 2013, has been on an extended, sold-out global tour since last August
Topic | K-pop idols
K-pop boy band BTS, which has been on a successful world tour since last August, is taking a break from performing, says its management company Big Hit Entertainment.