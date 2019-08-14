Priests at Kodaiji temple in Kyoto, Japan, hope that an android robot priest will be able to change the face of religion. Photo: AFP
Meet Mindar – the humanoid robot that preaches sermons at a Buddhist temple in Japan
- A Buddhist temple in Japan introduced the adult-sized robot in an attempt to connect with younger generations
- Priests hope that with artificial intelligence the robot could acquire unlimited wisdom
Topic | Japan
