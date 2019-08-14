Railway employees assist stranded passengers at the Hakata Shinkansen station in the city of Fukuoka. Photo: AFP
Japan braces for powerful storm as Typhoon Krosa threatens to disrupt peak holiday period
- Dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled – Cathay Pacific said ‘flight operations remain normal but the situation is subject to change’
- At the other extreme, an estimated 12,751 people were rushed to hospitals due to heat-related conditions over the past week, including 23 who died
A car drives through a flooded road after heavy rain in Miyakonojo City. Photo: AP
Japan’s worst summer ever: how grey skies and economic concerns have rained on holidaymakers’ parade
- Japan’s beaches, parks and swimming pools would normally be packed with holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine, but not this year
- The average Japanese household plans to spend just over 68,000 yen (US$631) on summer holidays – that’s 16,000 yen less than last year
