Railway employees assist stranded passengers at the Hakata Shinkansen station in the city of Fukuoka. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan braces for powerful storm as Typhoon Krosa threatens to disrupt peak holiday period

  • Dozens of flights and train services have been cancelled – Cathay Pacific said ‘flight operations remain normal but the situation is subject to change’
  • At the other extreme, an estimated 12,751 people were rushed to hospitals due to heat-related conditions over the past week, including 23 who died
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 2:08pm, 14 Aug, 2019

A car drives through a flooded road after heavy rain in Miyakonojo City. Photo: AP
Society

Japan’s worst summer ever: how grey skies and economic concerns have rained on holidaymakers’ parade

  • Japan’s beaches, parks and swimming pools would normally be packed with holidaymakers enjoying the sunshine, but not this year
  • The average Japanese household plans to spend just over 68,000 yen (US$631) on summer holidays – that’s 16,000 yen less than last year
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 11:20pm, 24 Jul, 2019

