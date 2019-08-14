Jackson Wang.
K-pop fans call for GOT7 concerts in Hong Kong to be cancelled over fears for Jackson Wang’s safety
- The Hong Kong-born K-pop star recently posted on Weibo that he considered himself a guardian of the Chinese flag
- GOT7 is due to perform in Hong Kong at the end of the month, but fans are urging their management company to cancel the concerts
Topic | Hong Kong protests
K-pop star Suga. Photo: Handout
BTS Army rallies behind Suga after South Korean netizens mock K-pop star’s weight gain
- BTS member Suga was accused of ‘not looking like an idol’ after pictures of his apparent weight gain surfaced online
- Fans took to Twitter to post pictures and comments praising his looks and talent, saying he is perfect as he is
Topic | South Korea
