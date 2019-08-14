Channels

East Asia

K-pop fans call for GOT7 concerts in Hong Kong to be cancelled over fears for Jackson Wang’s safety

  • The Hong Kong-born K-pop star recently posted on Weibo that he considered himself a guardian of the Chinese flag
  • GOT7 is due to perform in Hong Kong at the end of the month, but fans are urging their management company to cancel the concerts
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Tomiris Urstembayeva

Tomiris Urstembayeva  

Updated: 7:40pm, 14 Aug, 2019

K-pop star Suga. Photo: Handout
East Asia

BTS Army rallies behind Suga after South Korean netizens mock K-pop star’s weight gain

  • BTS member Suga was accused of ‘not looking like an idol’ after pictures of his apparent weight gain surfaced online
  • Fans took to Twitter to post pictures and comments praising his looks and talent, saying he is perfect as he is
Topic |   South Korea
Tomiris Urstembayeva

Tomiris Urstembayeva  

Updated: 10:19am, 14 Aug, 2019

