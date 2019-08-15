The Ninna-ji temple in Kyoto. Photo: Shutterstock
Looking for a Zen holiday? You can now stay at an ancient Japanese temple – for US$1,400 a night
- About 300 Buddhist temples have opened up to overnight stays, during which guests can meditate and do calligraphy
- The funds are used to maintain the religious sites as the number of Buddhist parishioners in Japan decreases
Topic | Japan
The Ninna-ji temple in Kyoto. Photo: Shutterstock
Android robot Mindar. Photo: AFP
Can this US$1 million robot revive Buddhism? Japan temple puts faith in Mindar the priest
- The Kodaiji temple in Kyoto introduced the adult-sized robot in an attempt to connect with younger generations
- Priests hope that with artificial intelligence the robot could acquire unlimited wisdom
Topic | Japan
Android robot Mindar. Photo: AFP