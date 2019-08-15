Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sends offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine
- Past visits by Japanese leaders have outraged South Korea and China because the shrine honours wartime leaders convicted as war criminals
- Protests from Seoul could be especially strong this year because bilateral relations are at their lowest level in years after a series of disputes
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?
- Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
- With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic | Japan
A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP