Men wearing Japanese imperial military uniform visit the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe sends offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine

  • Past visits by Japanese leaders have outraged South Korea and China because the shrine honours wartime leaders convicted as war criminals
  • Protests from Seoul could be especially strong this year because bilateral relations are at their lowest level in years after a series of disputes
Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 9:11am, 15 Aug, 2019

A South Korean student kicks a wooden plate showing a Japanese rising sun flag during a rally in Seoul. Photo: AP
Explained

Explained: what’s driving Japan’s escalating feud with South Korea?

  • Tokyo’s decision to restrict exports of hi-tech materials to Seoul and a simmering row over forced labour have sent the relationship between the two countries tumbling
  • With no end in sight to the spat, the trade tensions could lead to higher prices for customers globally, analysts warn
Topic |   Japan
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 1:57pm, 18 Jul, 2019

