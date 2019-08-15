South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook mark the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan. Photo: EPA
South Korea’s Moon tones down Japan criticism on anniversary of World War II surrender
- Japan-South Korea relations are at their lowest over trade and territorial disputes and all eyes were on how both leaders would manage the politically-charged anniversary of the end of World War II
- Japanese leader Shinzo Abe indicated he would not personally visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine
Topic | South Korea
Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Reuters
Emperor Naruhito expresses ‘deep remorse’ on anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender
- Naruhito became Japan’s first monarch born after the war when he inherited the throne in May, and echoed his father’s regret over ‘the ravages of war’
- Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine, a gesture likely to be criticised by Asian neighbours
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
