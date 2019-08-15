Channels

South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his wife Kim Jung-sook mark the 74th anniversary of Korea’s liberation from Japan. Photo: EPA
East Asia

South Korea’s Moon tones down Japan criticism on anniversary of World War II surrender

  • Japan-South Korea relations are at their lowest over trade and territorial disputes and all eyes were on how both leaders would manage the politically-charged anniversary of the end of World War II
  • Japanese leader Shinzo Abe indicated he would not personally visit the controversial Yasukuni shrine
Reuters  

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 4:28pm, 15 Aug, 2019

Japan’s Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Emperor Naruhito expresses ‘deep remorse’ on anniversary of Japan’s World War Two surrender

  • Naruhito became Japan’s first monarch born after the war when he inherited the throne in May, and echoed his father’s regret over ‘the ravages of war’
  • Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent offering to controversial Yasukuni Shrine, a gesture likely to be criticised by Asian neighbours
Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 1:29pm, 15 Aug, 2019

