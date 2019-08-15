High waves sweep a beach in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Storm Krosa lashes south Japan, sparking evacuations and travel chaos
- The wild weather left at least one person dead and injured about 21 others, and caused over 1,000 flight cancellations
- Dramatic television footage showed violent winds uprooting trees, snapping lamp posts and spinning pods on a Ferris wheel
A car drives through a flooded road after heavy rain in Miyakonojo City. Photo: AP
