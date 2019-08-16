Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A photo provided by the North Korean government of a missile launch on August 10. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’ into sea – its sixth launch in a month

  • The two projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon into the Sea of Japan
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has labelled the missile launches a ‘solemn warning’ over US-South Korean joint military drills
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 8:49am, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A photo provided by the North Korean government of a missile launch on August 10. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.