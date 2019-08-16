A photo provided by the North Korean government of a missile launch on August 10. Photo: AP
North Korea fires two ‘unidentified projectiles’ into sea – its sixth launch in a month
- The two projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon into the Sea of Japan
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has labelled the missile launches a ‘solemn warning’ over US-South Korean joint military drills
Topic | North Korea
