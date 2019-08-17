Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the test firing of a new weapon in an undated photo released on Friday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
East Asia

Kim Jong-un expresses ‘great satisfaction’ over North Korean weapons tests

  • Korean Central News Agency says leader vows to build up ‘invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke’
  • Report follows Pyongyang’s sixth round of projectile launches since late July
Topic |   North Korea
Associated Press

Associated Press  

Updated: 7:44am, 17 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the test firing of a new weapon in an undated photo released on Friday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
People watch a TV news insert on the latest launch. Photo: AP
East Asia

North Korea fires short-range missiles, rejects talks with South’s ‘impudent’ Moon Jae-in

  • The two projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon into the Sea of Japan
  • North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has labelled the missile launches a ‘solemn warning’ over US-South Korean joint military drills
Topic |   North Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:11pm, 16 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

People watch a TV news insert on the latest launch. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.