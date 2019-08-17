North Korean leader Kim Jong-un guides the test firing of a new weapon in an undated photo released on Friday. Photo: KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong-un expresses ‘great satisfaction’ over North Korean weapons tests
- Korean Central News Agency says leader vows to build up ‘invincible military capabilities no one dare provoke’
- Report follows Pyongyang’s sixth round of projectile launches since late July
People watch a TV news insert on the latest launch. Photo: AP
North Korea fires short-range missiles, rejects talks with South’s ‘impudent’ Moon Jae-in
- The two projectiles were fired from near the city of Tongchon into the Sea of Japan
- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has labelled the missile launches a ‘solemn warning’ over US-South Korean joint military drills
