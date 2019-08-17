Channels

Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, pictured in 2013. Photo: AP
East Asia

Police raid K-pop agency YG Entertainment over illegal gambling allegations

  • The agency was founded by music mogul Yang Hyun-suk, who was placed under formal investigation earlier this week over the allegations
  • YG is one of South Korea’s top entertainment agencies, behind acts such as BigBang, BLACKPINK and Psy’s 2012 mega hit ‘Gangnam Style’
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:29pm, 17 Aug, 2019

About 500 police officers were involved in the raid. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Southeast Asia

Illegal Chinese-run gambling ring smashed in massive raid by Vietnamese police: state media

  • Nearly 400 Chinese nationals were detained for fielding online wagers on sports betting and running an illegal lottery
  • The raid was performed by about half a thousand police officers at a property in northern Vietnam, state media reported
Topic |   Vietnam
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 6:00am, 29 Jul, 2019

