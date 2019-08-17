Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, pictured in 2013. Photo: AP
Police raid K-pop agency YG Entertainment over illegal gambling allegations
- The agency was founded by music mogul Yang Hyun-suk, who was placed under formal investigation earlier this week over the allegations
- YG is one of South Korea’s top entertainment agencies, behind acts such as BigBang, BLACKPINK and Psy’s 2012 mega hit ‘Gangnam Style’
Topic | South Korea
About 500 police officers were involved in the raid. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Illegal Chinese-run gambling ring smashed in massive raid by Vietnamese police: state media
- Nearly 400 Chinese nationals were detained for fielding online wagers on sports betting and running an illegal lottery
- The raid was performed by about half a thousand police officers at a property in northern Vietnam, state media reported
Topic | Vietnam
