The international cargo terminal at the port of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Japan’s exports slide for 8th month in July on weak global demand, effects of China-US trade war
- Exports in July dropped by 1.6 per cent from a year earlier, while manufacturers’ business confidence also fell
- The ongoing China-US trade war, as well as Japan’s trade dispute with South Korea, threaten to further dim the outlook for manufacturers
Topic | Japan
The international cargo terminal at the port of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea
- Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
- They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters