SCMP
Police officers survey the vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Man claiming to be Chinese arrested for vandalising area at Japan’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine

  • The man threw an ink-like liquid on a curtain at one of the buildings of Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, the Metropolitan Police Department said
  • The shrine, which honours Japanese war criminals, is seen by Japan’s neighbours as a symbol of the country’s former militarism
Topic |   Japan
Associated Press  

Reuters  

Updated: 12:17am, 20 Aug, 2019

Police officers survey the vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea

  • Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
  • They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
Topic |   South Korea
Laura Zhou

Laura Zhou  

Updated: 10:46pm, 17 Aug, 2019

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
