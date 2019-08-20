Police officers survey the vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Kyodo
Man claiming to be Chinese arrested for vandalising area at Japan’s controversial Yasukuni Shrine
- The man threw an ink-like liquid on a curtain at one of the buildings of Tokyo’s Yasukuni Shrine, the Metropolitan Police Department said
- The shrine, which honours Japanese war criminals, is seen by Japan’s neighbours as a symbol of the country’s former militarism
Topic | Japan
Police officers survey the vandalism at the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea
- Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
- They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters