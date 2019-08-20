Channels

Hyundai Heavy’s biggest shareholder, Chung Mong-joon. His son is being groomed for a top role in the business. Photo: AP
East Asia

Backlash at billionaire succession plans in South Korea as world’s largest shipyard loses its shine

  • Ulsan was once South Korea’s richest city, but a change in the global shipbuilding industry has caused a downturn, leading to job losses
  • There is also anger over the way family-run conglomerates like Hyundai Heavy are reorganising in order to hand over power to the next generation
Topic |   South Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:37pm, 20 Aug, 2019

Hyundai Heavy’s biggest shareholder, Chung Mong-joon. His son is being groomed for a top role in the business. Photo: AP
