Emperor Hirohito waves from the balcony at the Imperial Palace in January 1986. Photo: AP
Japan’s Emperor Hirohito was ‘prevented from voicing remorse’ over war
- According to newly disclosed documents, the wartime emperor had wanted to publicly express his regret and remorse after World War II
- But the prime minister at the time stopped him, over fears the emperor would be perceived as having started the war
Topic | Japan
