Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside a market in Seoul, South Korea, after Tokyo tightened its exports of materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display screens. Photo: AP
South Korean asset manager launches patriotic equity fund to cash in on Japan trade spat
- A Seoul-based asset manager has launched a Korean equity fund which invests in local suppliers that may benefit from Japan’s trade restrictions
- Even if the trade conflict eases, the fund believes the government and companies will continue to develop local industries, which will eventually boost their earnings growth
Topic | South Korea
For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
Deaths of destitute North Korean mother and child spark national soul-searching in wealthy South Korea
- The story of a defector who appeared to have starved to death with her son in Seoul has thrown a spotlight on the plight of North Koreans in the South
- Many defectors risk their lives to flee the North, only to face discrimination and further deprivation in hyper-competitive South Korea
Topic | North Korea
