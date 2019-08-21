Channels

Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside a market in Seoul, South Korea, after Tokyo tightened its exports of materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display screens. Photo: AP
East Asia

South Korean asset manager launches patriotic equity fund to cash in on Japan trade spat

  A Seoul-based asset manager has launched a Korean equity fund which invests in local suppliers that may benefit from Japan's trade restrictions
  Even if the trade conflict eases, the fund believes the government and companies will continue to develop local industries, which will eventually boost their earnings growth
Topic | South Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 4:02pm, 21 Aug, 2019

Banners calling for a boycott of Japanese products are displayed inside a market in Seoul, South Korea, after Tokyo tightened its exports of materials used to manufacture semiconductors and display screens. Photo: AP
For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
Society

Deaths of destitute North Korean mother and child spark national soul-searching in wealthy South Korea

  The story of a defector who appeared to have starved to death with her son in Seoul has thrown a spotlight on the plight of North Koreans in the South
  Many defectors risk their lives to flee the North, only to face discrimination and further deprivation in hyper-competitive South Korea
Topic | North Korea
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 2:50pm, 19 Aug, 2019

For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
