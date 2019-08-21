Demonstrators in South Korea urge the Japanese government to deal appropriately with a buildup of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
South Korea takes action against Fukushima radiation, as dispute with Japan heats up
- South Korea will double the amount of food samples from Japan being tested for radiation, as it expresses concern about the planned release of radioactive water into the ocean
- The call for radiation checks at sporting venues potentially threatens Japan’s efforts to promote the 2020 Olympics
Topic | Japan
Demonstrators in South Korea urge the Japanese government to deal appropriately with a buildup of contaminated water at the Fukushima nuclear power plant. Photo: Kyodo
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters
China may try to ‘play active role’ in defusing tensions between Japan and South Korea
- Foreign ministers from the three countries will meet in Beijing next week amid strained ties between Seoul and Tokyo
- They are expected to map out a planned leaders’ summit later this year
Topic | South Korea
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (right) may seek to ease tensions when he meets Taro Kono (left) and Kang Kyung-wha. Photo: Reuters