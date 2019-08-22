The termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is the latest product of deepening enmity between South Korea and Japan over wartime history and trade issues. Photo: AP
South Korea terminates intelligence-sharing pact with Japan as relations hit new low
- The agreement signed in 2016 enables three-way intelligence gathering between the US and its two allies
- South Korea had warned it could reconsider the agreement after Tokyo tightened export controls on some materials crucial to its tech industry
South Korean protesters hold signs saying “No Abe” during a rally demanding the abolition of the General Security of Military Information Agreement. Photo: AP
Collapse of intelligence pact between US, South Korea and Japan ‘will be symbolic victory for China’
- Three-year-old security treaty between US and two key allies under threat as tensions between Seoul and Tokyo continue to escalate
- End of General Security of Military Information Agreement risks undermining Washington’s influence in the region
