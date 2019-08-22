Some 6,900 British businesses export goods to South Korea. File photo: Bloomberg
UK and South Korea sign post-Brexit trade deal
- Britain has been seeking to replicate EU-trade agreements with third countries ahead of its planned departure from the bloc
Some 6,900 British businesses export goods to South Korea. File photo: Bloomberg
Mahathir Mohamad, Malaysia's prime minister. Photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia dangles post-Brexit trade deal in front of Britain if it breaks with EU on palm oil ban
- Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad says Britain can expect better trade with Southeast Asia if it takes a ‘fresh attitude’ on palm oil after it leaves the EU
- He also described the EU’s move to phase out palm oil as ‘misguided’ and a ‘form of modern colonialism’
