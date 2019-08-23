Protesters welcome South Korea ending the intelligence-sharing pact with Japan in Seoul. Photo: AP
Japan says South Korea fails to understand North Korea threat with ending of intelligence pact
- Abe said Tokyo still expected Seoul to keep its promises on the issue of wartime forced labour and to work to rebuild trust
- A senior South Korean official said the country will share intelligence with Japan through a three-way channel involving the US
The termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement, or GSOMIA, is the latest product of deepening enmity between South Korea and Japan over wartime history and trade issues. Photo: AP
South Korea terminates intelligence-sharing pact with Japan as relations hit new low
- South Korea scraps 2016 agreement that enables three-way intelligence gathering between the US and its two allies
- Japan’s foreign minister said that Tokyo ‘strongly’ protested against South Korea’s decision, calling the move ‘extremely regrettable’
