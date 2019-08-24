North Korea has conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks. Photo: AFP
North Korea launches fresh salvo of missiles into sea off Japan
- The totalitarian regime of dynastic despot Kim Jong-un has carried out a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks
- He is seeking a more favourable negotiating framework in nuclear talks with US President Donald Trump, who has largely dismissed the tests
