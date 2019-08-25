Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: Handout via AFP
East Asia

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un oversees test of ‘super-large multiple rocket launcher’, state media claims

  • Analysts said it appeared to be at least the fourth new missile system unveiled by North Korea since stalled denuclearisation talks in February
Topic |   North Korea
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:54am, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

A ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: Handout via AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
North Korea has conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks. Photo: AFP
East Asia

North Korea launches fresh salvo of missiles into sea off Japan

  • The totalitarian regime of dynastic despot Kim Jong-un has carried out a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks
  • He is seeking a more favourable negotiating framework in nuclear talks with US President Donald Trump, who has largely dismissed the tests
Topic |   North Korea
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 10:56pm, 24 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

North Korea has conducted a series of short-range ballistic missile tests in recent weeks. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.