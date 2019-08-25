Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

South Korean navy cadets visit the Dokdo islands in July. On Sunday, South Korea began a two-day exercise to drill its defence of the pair of islets it controls. File photo: EPA
East Asia

Japan protests as South Korea begins war games at disputed islands

  • Drill comes after South Korea formally scrapped a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan
  • Tokyo ‘strongly urged’ Seoul to bring the exercise to a halt
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:09pm, 25 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

South Korean navy cadets visit the Dokdo islands in July. On Sunday, South Korea began a two-day exercise to drill its defence of the pair of islets it controls. File photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.