Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe claim to have agreed trade deal worth ‘billions of dollars’
- Abe confirmed the two nations had ‘successfully reached consensus’ after ‘intense’ negotiations
- Both leaders said they hoped for a formal signing during the UN General Assembly in New York next month
Topic | Trade
US President Donald Trump attends a session with the other G7 leaders at the gathering in Biarritz, France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Donald Trump appears to soften trade war rhetoric with ‘second thoughts’
- But after comment to reporters, White House says he was talking about whether he should have raised tariffs on Chinese goods even more
- Trump also says at G7 summit in Biarritz that he has ‘no plans right now’ to invoke act to force American businesses to leave China
Topic | US-China trade war
