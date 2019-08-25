Channels

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
East Asia

Donald Trump and Shinzo Abe claim to have agreed trade deal worth ‘billions of dollars’

  • Abe confirmed the two nations had ‘successfully reached consensus’ after ‘intense’ negotiations
  • Both leaders said they hoped for a formal signing during the UN General Assembly in New York next month
Topic |   Trade
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:46pm, 25 Aug, 2019

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump attends a session with the other G7 leaders at the gathering in Biarritz, France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

Donald Trump appears to soften trade war rhetoric with ‘second thoughts’

  • But after comment to reporters, White House says he was talking about whether he should have raised tariffs on Chinese goods even more
  • Trump also says at G7 summit in Biarritz that he has ‘no plans right now’ to invoke act to force American businesses to leave China
Topic |   US-China trade war
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 10:05pm, 25 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump attends a session with the other G7 leaders at the gathering in Biarritz, France on Sunday. Photo: AFP
