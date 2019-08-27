Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe addresses media representatives at a press conference at La Gare du Midi in Biarritz. Photo: AFP
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe set to reshuffle Cabinet and ruling party executives next month
- Abe makes announcement at a press conference at the G7 summit in Biarritz
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with US President Donald Trump in Biarritz. Photo: AFP
Japan insists it did not give up too much in US trade deal but experts say Washington is bigger winner
- US and Japan agreed in principle on a trade deal under which Tokyo would slash tariffs on American beef, pork and other agricultural products
- Some officials in Tokyo have said the country should not give up its leverage over US farmers without substantial concessions
