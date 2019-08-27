Channels

First lady Melania Trump. Photo: AP
East Asia

Donald Trump says first lady Melania has ‘gotten to know Kim Jong-un’ even though they’ve never met

  • Melania did not accompany Trump to any of his three meetings with the North Korean leader
  • White House later clarified: ‘While the first lady hasn’t met him, the president feels like she’s gotten to know him’
Topic |   Donald Trump
Reuters  

Updated: 1:27pm, 27 Aug, 2019

First lady Melania Trump. Photo: AP
For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
Society

Deaths of destitute North Korean mother and child spark national soul-searching in wealthy South Korea

  • The story of a defector who appeared to have starved to death with her son in Seoul has thrown a spotlight on the plight of North Koreans in the South
  • Many defectors risk their lives to flee the North, only to face discrimination and further deprivation in hyper-competitive South Korea
Topic |   North Korea
John Power  

Updated: 2:50pm, 19 Aug, 2019

For many North Korean defectors, life in the South continues to be a struggle. Photo: EPA
