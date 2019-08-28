South Korean superstar Seungri, who is a former member of group Big Bang. Photo: AFP
K-pop scandal: ex-Big Bang member Seungri questioned over Las Vegas gambling
- Seungri, whose real name is Lee Seung-hyun, has also been accused of arranging sex services for potential investors in his business
Yang Hyun-suk, founder of YG Entertainment, pictured in 2013. Photo: AP
Police raid K-pop agency YG Entertainment over illegal gambling allegations
- The agency was founded by music mogul Yang Hyun-suk, who was placed under formal investigation earlier this week over the allegations
- YG is one of South Korea’s top entertainment agencies, behind acts such as BigBang, BLACKPINK and Psy’s 2012 mega hit ‘Gangnam Style’
