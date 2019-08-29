Japan enacted a law last year legalising casinos. Photo: AFP
American casino giants bet big on Japan, raising gambling addiction fears
- A new law legalising casinos in Japan was enacted last year, opening the floodgates for US companies looking beyond Las Vegas’ oversaturated strip
- But it remains to be seen how national and local governments will successfully establish an effective safety net to prevent problem gambling
Topic | Japan
Japan enacted a law last year legalising casinos. Photo: AFP