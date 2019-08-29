Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: AFP
Japanese PM Shinzo Abe warns African leaders about debt, seeking to counter China’s growing influence
- China has a massive presence in the continent, having announced US$60 billion in development funding for Africa last year
- However, critics say Chinese companies and workers have been favoured over local economies, saddling nations with debts and ignoring rights
Topic | Africa
The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Guage Railway, funded by China, opened in 2017. Japan has criticised Chinese lending practices in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Japan seeks to counter China in Africa with alternative ‘high-quality’ development
- Beijing will be watching as leaders of African nations and international organisations gather for development summit in Yokohama later this month
- Tokyo is expected to use the conference to articulate how its approach to aid and infrastructure is different from Chinese projects
