Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe warns African leaders about debt, seeking to counter China’s growing influence

  • China has a massive presence in the continent, having announced US$60 billion in development funding for Africa last year
  • However, critics say Chinese companies and workers have been favoured over local economies, saddling nations with debts and ignoring rights
Topic |   Africa
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 11:36am, 29 Aug, 2019

The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Guage Railway, funded by China, opened in 2017. Japan has criticised Chinese lending practices in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
Diplomacy

Japan seeks to counter China in Africa with alternative ‘high-quality’ development

  • Beijing will be watching as leaders of African nations and international organisations gather for development summit in Yokohama later this month
  • Tokyo is expected to use the conference to articulate how its approach to aid and infrastructure is different from Chinese projects
Topic |   Africa
Jevans Nyabiage

Jevans Nyabiage  

Updated: 11:18pm, 18 Aug, 2019

The Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Guage Railway, funded by China, opened in 2017. Japan has criticised Chinese lending practices in Africa. Photo: Xinhua
