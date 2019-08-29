Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, otherwise known as Lee Jae-yong. Photo: Reuters
Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was ‘wrongfully’ released from prison, Supreme Court rules
- He served 353 days behind bars before his release in February 2018 in a high-profile corruption case that involved former president Park Geun-hye
- The court found his release to be ‘wrongful’ as an appeal court discounted 3.4 billion won in bribes to presidential aide Choi Soo-sil
Samsung’s head office in Seoul. Samsung Group contributes one-quarter of the South Korean economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained: why Samsung heir’s corruption case poses a new test for the South Korean firm roiled by global trade disputes
- Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong was freed from jail in February after serving one year for his involvement in a corruption case – but he may be sent back behind bars if the Supreme Court rules against him
- This comes as the company reels from export curbs by Japan and ongoing economic uncertainty worsened by the US-China trade war
