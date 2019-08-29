Channels

Samsung vice-chairman Jay Y. Lee, otherwise known as Lee Jae-yong. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong was ‘wrongfully’ released from prison, Supreme Court rules

  • He served 353 days behind bars before his release in February 2018 in a high-profile corruption case that involved former president Park Geun-hye
  • The court found his release to be ‘wrongful’ as an appeal court discounted 3.4 billion won in bribes to presidential aide Choi Soo-sil
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 2:37pm, 29 Aug, 2019

Samsung’s head office in Seoul. Samsung Group contributes one-quarter of the South Korean economy. Photo: EPA-EFE
Explained

Explained: why Samsung heir’s corruption case poses a new test for the South Korean firm roiled by global trade disputes

  • Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong was freed from jail in February after serving one year for his involvement in a corruption case – but he may be sent back behind bars if the Supreme Court rules against him
  • This comes as the company reels from export curbs by Japan and ongoing economic uncertainty worsened by the US-China trade war
Topic |   South Korea
Park Chan-kyong

Park Chan-kyong  

Updated: 6:57am, 29 Aug, 2019

