Kim Jong-un applauds as he watches a test firing of an unspecified missile on August 25. Photo: KCNA via AP
North Korea changes constitution to strengthen Kim Jong-un’s power
- Under the new laws, Kim is now recognised as the head of state and commander-in-chief
- The revised constitution ‘firmly ensure the monolithic guidance of the Supreme Leader over all state affairs’, state media said.
Topic | Kim Jong-un
Kim Jong-un applauds as he watches a test firing of an unspecified missile on August 25. Photo: KCNA via AP
A ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: Handout via AFP
North Korea tests ‘super-large multiple rocket launcher’, Trump ‘not happy’ about it
- North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, the South Korean military said
- Analysts said it appeared to be at least the fourth new missile system unveiled by North Korea since stalled denuclearisation talks in February
Topic | North Korea
A ballistic missile being launched from an unknown location in North Korea early on July 31. Photo: Handout via AFP