Japan is seeking to buy six nine Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, including six short take-off and vertical landing B variants (as pictured above). Photo: AP
Japan’s military asks for eighth consecutive budget increase, seeking to counter regional threats with more equipment
- The defence ministry has asked for a record 5.32 trillion yen (US$50.48 billion) budget, to buy more interceptor missiles and stealth fighters
- This comes as Japan has increased defence outlays by a tenth in response to military build ups by neighbours such as China and North Korea
(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea to meet amid strained ties
- Top diplomats will hold talks in Beijing next week – their first such gathering for three years
- It comes as tensions flare between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues
