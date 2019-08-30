Channels

Japan is seeking to buy six nine Lockheed Martin F-35 stealth fighters, including six short take-off and vertical landing B variants (as pictured above). Photo: AP
East Asia

Japan’s military asks for eighth consecutive budget increase, seeking to counter regional threats with more equipment

  • The defence ministry has asked for a record 5.32 trillion yen (US$50.48 billion) budget, to buy more interceptor missiles and stealth fighters
  • This comes as Japan has increased defence outlays by a tenth in response to military build ups by neighbours such as China and North Korea
Topic |   Japan
SCMP

Reuters  

Kyodo  

Updated: 2:51pm, 30 Aug, 2019

(From left) Foreign ministers Taro Kono, Kang Kyung-wha and Wang Yi attend the Asean meeting in Bangkok earlier this month. They will hold talks in Beijing from Tuesday to Thursday. Photo: AP
Diplomacy

Foreign ministers of China, Japan and South Korea to meet amid strained ties

  • Top diplomats will hold talks in Beijing next week – their first such gathering for three years
  • It comes as tensions flare between Seoul and Tokyo over trade and historical issues
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 7:00am, 17 Aug, 2019

