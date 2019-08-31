South Korean visitors tour the Dokdo Islets. Photo: EPA-EFE
South Korean lawmakers visit disputed islands as tensions with Japan mount
- Six Korean lawmakers flew to the islands, known as Dokdo in Korea and Takeshima in Japan, to protest against curbs imposed by Tokyo
- The Japanese foreign ministry called the visit unacceptable and reiterated that the islands are ‘an inherent territory of Japan’
Protesters in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul. Photo: AP
