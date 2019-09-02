Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China. Photo: Kyodo
Japan plans new police unit to guard Diaoyu islands at centre of dispute with China
- Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan
- Ties between China and Japan deteriorated to their worst point in decades after Japan bought part of the disputed chain from a private owner in 2012
