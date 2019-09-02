Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japan plans new police unit to guard Diaoyu islands at centre of dispute with China

  • Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands, known as the Senkakus in Japan
  • Ties between China and Japan deteriorated to their worst point in decades after Japan bought part of the disputed chain from a private owner in 2012
Topic |   China-Japan relations
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 12:09pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Members of the unit will tackle any unauthorised landings in the southern prefecture of Okinawa, including on the disputed islands known as the Senkakus in Japan and the Diaoyus in China. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.