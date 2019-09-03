Channels

South Korean justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. Photo: AFP
East Asia

South Korean media grills Cho Kuk, picked to lead justice ministry, in 11-hour press conference

  • Cho Kuk’s nomination has become a partisan battleground with questions over his daughter’s schooling and relatives’ investment
  • He was slammed for hypocrisy when it emerged he had sent his daughter to the kind of elite high school he has criticised
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 1:36pm, 3 Sep, 2019

Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP
Society

More South Korean women are filing for divorce, taking comfort in celebrity splits

  • Divorce is still seen as a taboo subject but attitudes are changing, in part due to celebrity splits like in the case of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo
  • Statistics show an increase in divorce filings just after the holidays when people spend time with their extended families
Topic |   South Korea
David Lee

David Lee  

Updated: 2:57pm, 1 Sep, 2019

