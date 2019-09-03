South Korean justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. Photo: AFP
South Korean media grills Cho Kuk, picked to lead justice ministry, in 11-hour press conference
- Cho Kuk’s nomination has become a partisan battleground with questions over his daughter’s schooling and relatives’ investment
- He was slammed for hypocrisy when it emerged he had sent his daughter to the kind of elite high school he has criticised
Topic | South Korea
South Korean justice minister nominee Cho Kuk. Photo: AFP
Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP
More South Korean women are filing for divorce, taking comfort in celebrity splits
- Divorce is still seen as a taboo subject but attitudes are changing, in part due to celebrity splits like in the case of Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo
- Statistics show an increase in divorce filings just after the holidays when people spend time with their extended families
Topic | South Korea
Fans gather outside the venue of South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo and actor Song Joong-Ki's wedding in 2017. The two stars recently got divorced. Photo: AFP