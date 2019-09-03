Police investigate the site where a car slammed into a group of 16 people in Otsu, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Japanese police seek tougher road rage laws, as reckless driving soars
- Police are frustrated at the rising number of road rage incidents, and the lack of an effective deterrent under current laws
- This comes as the number of reckless driving incidents in the country soared to over 10,000 last year
Topic | Japan
Police investigate the site where a car slammed into a group of 16 people in Otsu, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo
Commuters cram into a train in Japan. With sexual assault rife on public transport, a variety of deterrents have been thought up. Photo: Alamy
Six ways Japanese women can deter gropers on trains and sexual harassment, from stickers to stamps
- Sexual assault is so common on Japanese public transport that IT firms and even stationers offer solutions
- Audible phone camera clicks, stamps, stickers and apps are among the innovations
Topic | Japan
Commuters cram into a train in Japan. With sexual assault rife on public transport, a variety of deterrents have been thought up. Photo: Alamy