Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Police investigate the site where a car slammed into a group of 16 people in Otsu, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo
East Asia

Japanese police seek tougher road rage laws, as reckless driving soars

  • Police are frustrated at the rising number of road rage incidents, and the lack of an effective deterrent under current laws
  • This comes as the number of reckless driving incidents in the country soared to over 10,000 last year
Topic |   Japan
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 3:28pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Police investigate the site where a car slammed into a group of 16 people in Otsu, western Japan. Photo: Kyodo
READ FULL ARTICLE
Commuters cram into a train in Japan. With sexual assault rife on public transport, a variety of deterrents have been thought up. Photo: Alamy
Travel & Leisure

Six ways Japanese women can deter gropers on trains and sexual harassment, from stickers to stamps

  • Sexual assault is so common on Japanese public transport that IT firms and even stationers offer solutions
  • Audible phone camera clicks, stamps, stickers and apps are among the innovations
Topic |   Japan
Lauren James

Lauren James  

Updated: 8:00pm, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Commuters cram into a train in Japan. With sexual assault rife on public transport, a variety of deterrents have been thought up. Photo: Alamy
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.