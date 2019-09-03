Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Customers at a fast food shop in the Shin-Okubo district, known as Tokyo's Korean town. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japanese fans of K-pop and kimchi unfazed by row with South Korea

  • The rift stems from the bloody history between the two countries, particularly Tokyo’s occupation of the peninsula as a colony
  • The diplomatic friction has culminated in tit-for-tat trade restrictions and the scrapping of a military information-sharing pact
Topic |   Japan
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 3:40pm, 3 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Customers at a fast food shop in the Shin-Okubo district, known as Tokyo's Korean town. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.