A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
‘I’ve got a rifle and I’m hunting Koreans’: threatening letter sent with a bullet to South Korean embassy in Japan
- The letter was delivered to the embassy building in Tokyo last week, a member of staff confirmed without giving any more details
- It comes amid an escalating feud between the two Asian neighbours over trade, security and the legacy of World War II
Customers at a fast food shop in the Shin-Okubo district, known as Tokyo's Korean town. Photo: AFP
Japanese fans of K-pop and kimchi unfazed by row with South Korea
- The rift stems from the bloody history between the two countries, particularly Tokyo’s occupation of the peninsula as a colony
- The diplomatic friction has culminated in tit-for-tat trade restrictions and the scrapping of a military information-sharing pact
