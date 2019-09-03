Hodaka Maruyama. Photo: Twitter | @maruyamahodaka
Japanese lawmaker raises prospect of war to ‘reclaim’ islets controlled by South Korea
- Lower house legislator Hodaka Maruyama asked in a tweet on Saturday whether war wasn’t ‘the only way to get them back’
- He was previously expelled from a political party for broaching the subject of war in relation to another set of islands controlled by Russia
