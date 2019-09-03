Channels

Hodaka Maruyama. Photo: Twitter | @maruyamahodaka
East Asia

Japanese lawmaker raises prospect of war to ‘reclaim’ islets controlled by South Korea

  • Lower house legislator Hodaka Maruyama asked in a tweet on Saturday whether war wasn’t ‘the only way to get them back’
  • He was previously expelled from a political party for broaching the subject of war in relation to another set of islands controlled by Russia
Topic |   Japan
Kyodo

Kyodo  

Updated: 6:24pm, 3 Sep, 2019

South Korean Navy special forces ‘defend’ the islands. Photo: AFP
East Asia

Japan protests as South Korea ‘defends’ disputed islands in war games

  • Drill comes after South Korea formally scrapped a bilateral military intelligence-sharing pact with Japan
  • Tokyo ‘strongly urged’ Seoul to bring the exercise to a halt
Topic |   South Korea
Agence France-Presse

Agence France-Presse  

Updated: 10:20pm, 25 Aug, 2019

