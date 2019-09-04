Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing. Photo: SCMP Pictures
Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai wants to be succeeded by female boss as ‘the job is more suitable for a woman’
- Japan has faced scrutiny over its lack of gender diversity: only 4.1 per cent of women in the country hold executive titles at publicly traded firms
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to promote women in the workforce amid a labour shortage triggered by the Japan’s ageing population
