Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing. Photo: SCMP Pictures
East Asia

Uniqlo founder Tadashi Yanai wants to be succeeded by female boss as ‘the job is more suitable for a woman’

  • Japan has faced scrutiny over its lack of gender diversity: only 4.1 per cent of women in the country hold executive titles at publicly traded firms
  • Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has sought to promote women in the workforce amid a labour shortage triggered by the Japan’s ageing population
Topic |   Uniqlo
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 9:26am, 4 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tadashi Yanai, chairman, president and CEO of Fast Retailing. Photo: SCMP Pictures
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.