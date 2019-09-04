Channels

Members of a right-wing group visit the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: AP
East Asia

Is Japan distancing itself from ‘reconciliation visits’ by families of American POWs?

  • Descendants of US POWs have had visits curtailed, prompting one advocate to claim Tokyo plans to scale back such visits and downplay its wartime past
  • ‘Downgrading the visits tells us that the Japanese government does not understand the process of reconciliation,’ she said
Topic |   Legacy of war in Asia
Julian Ryall

Julian Ryall  

Updated: 6:00pm, 4 Sep, 2019

Members of a right-wing group visit the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: AP
A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
East Asia

‘I’ve got a rifle and I’m hunting Koreans’: threatening letter sent with a bullet to South Korean embassy in Japan

  • The letter was delivered to the embassy building in Tokyo last week, a member of staff confirmed without giving any more details
  • It comes amid an escalating feud between the two Asian neighbours over trade, security and the legacy of World War II
Topic |   Japan
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 5:23pm, 3 Sep, 2019

A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
