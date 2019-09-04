Members of a right-wing group visit the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: AP
Is Japan distancing itself from ‘reconciliation visits’ by families of American POWs?
- Descendants of US POWs have had visits curtailed, prompting one advocate to claim Tokyo plans to scale back such visits and downplay its wartime past
- ‘Downgrading the visits tells us that the Japanese government does not understand the process of reconciliation,’ she said
Topic | Legacy of war in Asia
Members of a right-wing group visit the Yasukuni Shrine. Photo: AP
A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters
‘I’ve got a rifle and I’m hunting Koreans’: threatening letter sent with a bullet to South Korean embassy in Japan
- The letter was delivered to the embassy building in Tokyo last week, a member of staff confirmed without giving any more details
- It comes amid an escalating feud between the two Asian neighbours over trade, security and the legacy of World War II
Topic | Japan
A police officer stands guard near the national flags of Japan and South Korea in Tokyo. Photo: Reuters