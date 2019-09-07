High waves batter a beach in the South Korean port city of Busan on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Typhoon leaves thousands of South Korean homes powerless
- Strong winds and rain from Typhoon Lingling are expected to affect a broad swathe of the country on Saturday before making landfall in North Korea
Topic | South Korea
An aerial view of Great Abaco Island on Thursday shows the damage done by Hurricane Dorian. Photo: AFP
Hurricane Dorian heads towards Canada after battering Bahamas and US coast
- Storm expected to make landfall near Halifax, Nova Scotia, on Saturday, bringing hurricane winds and pounding waves
- Death toll in Bahamas expected to rise dramatically as relief workers sift through wreckage in Dorian’s wake
Topic | Extreme weather
