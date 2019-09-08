Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216km/h, is forecast to reach coastal areas near Tokyo in the late hours of Sunday into Monday morning. Photo: Kyodo
Tokyo braces for Typhoon Faxai, suspending trains and planes
- Typhoon Faxai, packing winds of up to 216km/h, is forecast to reach coastal areas near Tokyo in the late hours of Sunday
- Airlines cancelled at least 171 flights while some coastal motorways were closed west of the capital
Topic | Japan
